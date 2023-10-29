Richard Gutierrez enjoys family time after 'The Iron Heart' stint

MANILA — Actor Richard Gutierrez seems to be enjoying his time with his family after his stint in the action series "The Iron Heart.""Kicking off the Halloween weekend," Gutierrez said in the caption.Gutierrez has been married to Sarah Lahbati for three years.

The celebrity couple pushed through with their wedding in 2020 amid concerns about COVID-19, with an intimate ceremony attended only by small number of guests.

