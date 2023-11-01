Rice importation steady – Customs

Global prices were also on an uptrend in the past months due to supply constraints stemming from various policy actions of rice-producing countries. Any excess in tariff revenues due to the Rice Tariffication Law (RTL) are allocated for financial assistance to rice farmers, titling of agricultural rice lands, expanded crop insurance program and crop diversification program.

"We have been averaging about P13 billion to P15 billion. I think we will reach a new high this year," he said. Further, the RCEF is on top of the regular programs of the Department of Agriculture and other government agencies for the rice industry.

