RHJ-less TNT falls to Chiba in Sta. Rosa duel

The Tropang Giga fell behind early as the Jets established enough control of the ball game to survive a furious fightback from the hosts to complete a sweep of their group stage matchup. TNT stared to a 20-point disadvantage in the first half before cutting the deficit to single digits, the closest at five several times in the second half before ultimately losing steam.

Quincy Miller tried to pick up the slack in the absence of Hollis-Jefferson, who was feeling under the weather due to gastroenteritis, with 22 points and 13 rebounds to lead the comeback. Jaydee Tungcab added 10 while Calvin Oftana and Jayson Castro finished with eight apiece as the Tropang Giga remain in search of ways to make up for the absence of RR Pogoy and Mikey Williams.

Jets import John Mooney proved to be the biggest thorn to the side of the Tropang Giga, exploding for 30 points and 16 rebounds. Fellow reinforcement DJ Stephens added 15 while Japanese star Yuki Togashi 14 points and five assists.

