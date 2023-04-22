Rhen Escaño aims to go beyond sexy image, prove herself as an actress

After playing supporting roles on television and films in the first 10 years of her career, Rhen Escaño finally found herself on the mainstream radar when she went down the sexy-drama route on Vivamax in 2021. But while that career move brought her some success and opened new doors for her, Rhen is now determined to go beyond the sexy image, expand her portfolio and “prove herself as an actress.” “I’m making sure that I’m more careful with the projects I choose.

I want to level up with the things I do. I want to contribute to the industry and do more quality films and content ... I want to try more genres and challenge myself as an actor,” Rhen told reporters at a press conference for the horror flick “Marita.” “I don’t want to end up thinking, ‘Am I doing the right thing? Is this what I really want?’” added Rhen, who has topbilled such sexy dramas as “Adan” and “Paraluman.” She also played a supporting character in “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” for a year and starred in the Singaporean film “Sunda





