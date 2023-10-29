Revolutionizing travel to create magical experiences

Eye Catching Circus, sponsored by the Taiwan Tourism Bureau KL Office, performs at the Travel Madness Expo 2023The Philippines has now welcomed 3.87 million foreign tourists since the start of the year, representing more than 80 percent of the country’s 2023 target of 4.8 million arrivals.

At the opening of the 2023 Philippine Travel Exchange in Cebu, on September 21, the country’s tourism department revealed there had been 3,877,183 arrivals between 1 January and 19 September 2023. This means the Philippines is already sitting at 80.8 percent of the agency’s full-year target and on track to comfortably exceed 5 million arrivals.One of them is the Travel Madness Expo (TME) which boasts to be the source for the best travel deals in the last 10 years.

The 11th Travel Madness Expo is happening from July 12 to 14, 2024, at Halls 1 to 4, SMX Convention Center Manila, Pasay City. Categories for participation include: Travel Agencies and Tour Operators, Airlines and Cruise Lines, Hotel and Accommodation Providers, Trade Associations, Travel Technology Solutions, Destination Marketing Organizations, Travel Accessories and Gear, Financial and Insurance Services, Trade Services and Exporters, Automobile Dealers, and many more. headtopics.com

TME 2024 is calling all exhibitors to be part of this magical experience. Secure your slot now and grow your business to endless possibilities. Contact: Viber 09499891193 c/o Monica – TME 2024 Secretariat Office. For more information, visit www.travelmadness.org and facebook.com/TravelMadnessPH.

