REVIEW: The OPPO Find N3 Flip rewrites foldable smartphone expectations

Forget any preconceived notions you might have about flip phones because the Find N3 Flip is different. I can confirm that the buzz surrounding this device is worth every word.Let's start with its design. The phone's sleek, contemporary aesthetic, available in Cream Gold, Misty Pink, and Sleek Black, is a testament to OPPO's commitment to fashion-forward technology. As OPPO said,"It's super portable in your hand and slips easily into your pocket". The 6.

The 50MP primary camera is exceptional, capturing pictures with clarity, detail, and vibrancy. This is especially evident when shooting in challenging lighting conditions, where the Find N3 Flip truly excels. The ultra-wide camera, at 48MP, is a fantastic addition, especially with its impressive macro capabilities. The addition of optical zoom in the 32MP portrait camera makes it versatile for many photography scenarios.

Using FlexForm mode, I captured multi-angle shots, merging them to forge a fuller, more engaging picture. This is particularly beneficial for images like group photos or vast landscapes where a singular angle might fall short. Videographers can also relish the ease of shooting hands-free content, from time-lapses to product demos and even vlogs. Users can initiate recording by merely propping the phone, eliminating the need for external support. headtopics.com

Diving deeper into the FlexForm offerings, the mode comes packed with specialized features. FlexForm Interval Shooting, for instance, facilitates capturing a sequence of images at set intervals, yielding outputs like GIFs, perfect for dynamic fashion shoots. Waist-level framing ensures chic, low-angle shots, spotlighting details like shoes, outfits, or intricate makeup. Those nostalgic for the classic DV style can utilize DV Recording for a retro video feel.

The OPPO Find N3 Flip is a top-tier choice for those eyeing a smartphone camera capable of versatile and creative outputs. With FlexForm mode at its core, capturing compelling content from diverse angles without the constraint of maintaining device stability has never been more straightforward. headtopics.com

Oppo steps up in flip phone craze with 'triple camera system'The brand's latest flip phone, the Oppo Find N3 Flip, comes in its signature compact, sleek design with a noticeable vertical cover screen and a new round camera housing which it calls the Cosmos Ring. Read more ⮕

Enjoy exclusive user benefits with new all-rounder OPPO A98 5G via My OPPO AppDefining the News Read more ⮕

Gazans scramble to find survivors under rubble of flattened homeDrone footage over Khan Younis showed people searching for survivors amongst the rubble and the dust of a building flattened by Israeli strikes on Tuesday (October 24). Read more ⮕

Barangay, SK elections: How to find your precinct numberRegistered voters can now find their precincts on the website provided by the election regulating body. Read more ⮕

Sydney to review plaques on colonial statuesThe review will determine whether the plaques should be amended to reflect modern understandings of Australia's complicated colonial history. Read more ⮕

Doc Rivers on his future: ‘Do I miss coaching? Let the season go on, and I’ll find that out’When he was hired by the Orlando Magic in 1999, Doc Rivers told a colleague at Turner Sports that he had to take care of his coaching itch and that he would be back in five years. Read more ⮕