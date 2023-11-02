Not that Blunt isn’t an effective presence here as Liza Drake, a struggling, single Florida mom who works at a strip club but wants to move up in life — to be treated with respect, and to support her ailing teen daughter and her flighty mother. Indeed, Blunt carries the film with her intelligent and likable presence.

And the filmmakers seem determined to make their protagonist likable. In giving Liza a fairly ironclad excuse for her actions — her sweet, plucky daughter needs costly brain surgery — they take an easy way out. Not to mention that through most of the film, Liza believes (unbelievably, really, given her smarts) that she’s merely helping patients get the right drug.

Then there’s Jackie, Liza’s mom, wacky but also steely, and, in the hands of a wonderful comic actor like O’Hara, vivid in everything she does. Lest you think Mom doesn’t approve of Liza’s slippery new career, heck, she joins her at the company, and even makes moves on the boss — but we’re getting ahead of ourselves.

Liza’s daughter, Phoebe (Chloe Coleman, in a lovely performance) gets in trouble at high school, engaging in what one might call, um, arson. We also learn she suffers from epilepsy. She requires a stable environment, the doctor says. And then Liza and daughter get kicked out of the garage and move into a cheap motel, eating instant noodles. Liza reconsiders that job offer.

Moving quickly from sundresses to color-blocked power ensembles, Liza starts raking in commissions, and she and Pete hire a team of hungry salespeople. Pete likens what they’re doing to driving a few miles over the speed limit — technically illegal, but everybody does it. Meanwhile, Liza’s suddenly able to afford a condo fit for a king, buy Mom a car, and enroll Phoebe in private school.

