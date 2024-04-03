Review of VAT Exemptions Can Improve Tax Collections in the Philippines

A review of value-added tax (VAT) exemptions can help the Philippines improve tax collections without having to increase tax rates, according to the World Bank. Gonzalo Varela, lead economist for the Philippines at the World Bank, said in a briefing yesterday that the Philippines can increase its tax collection without raising tax rates through better tax administration.

