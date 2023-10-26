Reversing our collision course with China

The reports suggest that the Chinese vessels caused the collision and the Philippine vessels simply bore the consequence.Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. accused China of intruding into the area within the Philippine exclusive economic zone (EEZ), in violation of the international law of the sea.
EEZ is not interchangeable with 'sovereign territory,' but not everyone cares to make the distinction always. The alleged violation could trigger an international court case, like the one the Philippines brought before the Permanent Court of Arbitration at the Hague in 2013. But Solicitor-General Menardo Guevarra said he would await a full report on the incident before deciding what legal action to take.
Philippines Headlines
