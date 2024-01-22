Retired Military Generals Reaffirm Support for President Marcos

Four major groups of retired military generals sought an audience Monday with Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez to reaffirm their support to the administration of President Marcos and the leadership of both houses of Congress.

Twenty-two retired generals attended the meeting with the Speaker, which was facilitated by the Philippine Military Academy Alumni Association (PMAAAI), Association of Generals and Flag Officers (AGFO), Philippine Military Academy Retired Alumni Association (PMARAA), and National ROTC Alumni Association, Inc. (NARAAI). The retired generals informed Romualdez there is no truth to allegations circulating on social media that PMA alumni and other Armed Forces retirees are supporting destabilization moves against the administration





