Retired Justice Carpio Files Petition Against Allocation of Confidential Funds

Retired Supreme Court Justice Antonio Carpio, along with several lawyers and law students, filed a petition before the Supreme Court to declare the allocation, release, and disbursement of confidential funds to government agencies unconstitutional. They also sought a temporary restraining order and/or mandamus to stop the enforcement of Joint Circular 2015-01 and Executive Order No. 2, which exempts Confidential Funds from public access to information.

