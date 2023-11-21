Resultado Racing Unveils New Go-Kart Team Members

Resultado Racing recently unveiled its new go-kart team members at the Bellevue Hotel in Alabang, Muntinlupa. Managed by go-kart enthusiast and celebrity chef Theo Zaragoza, the team aims to scout and develop local motorsport drivers to elite levels.





