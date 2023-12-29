Resorts in Lapu-Lapu City eye 100% recovery by Q1 2024

TWO years after Super Typhoon Odette (Rai) pummeled Cebu, resorts and hotels in Lapu-Lapu City are now finally eyeing 100 percent recovery in their operations by the first quarter of 2024. At present, renovation and upgrades of tourism facilities that were damaged by Odette are now 90 percent complete, according to industry players. "For the first time, we feel like we're 90 or 95 (percent). There's all just those little bits you need to fix, some are just the wear of tear of the years.

I think most of the Odette damage is done and fixed," said Brian Connelly, general manager of JPark Island Resort and Waterpark Mactan, Cebu. Lapu-Lapu City-based member-resorts and hotels of Hotel, Resort & Restaurant Association of Cebu Inc. (HRRACI) gathered on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, to share insights from the aftermath of Super Typhoon Odette and expectations of the industry for 202





