Resignation Letter of UN Official Highlights Genocide Against Palestinians

Most of the Western world and international media are obviously very sympathetic to the Israeli cause. The only global media that I have come across which expresses sympathy for the Palestinian cause is Al Jazeera. I have therefore read very few articles and written arguments that have tried to give a balanced view of this conflict.
A very insightful and powerful communication that has not received much attention is the recent resignation letter of Craig Mokhiber, the erstwhile director of the New York office of the UN High Commissioner of Human Rights. He writes: “I write at a moment of great anguish for the world, including for many of our colleagues. Once again, we are seeing a genocide unfolding before our eyes and the Organization that we serve appears powerless to stop it.” He equates the current “successive waves of murder and persecution against the Palestinians” to previous genocides against the Tutsis, Bosnian Muslims, the Yazidi and the Rohingya. Mokhiber calls the death of thousands of Palestinian civilians as a textbook case of genocide. The most interesting part of his letter to me was when he outlined ten essential points for a UN-based positio
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »
PHILSTARNEWS: PNP official accused of abusing 25 traineesA police official assigned in Las Piñas City who allegedly used excessive force in disciplining police trainees was sacked from his post on Thursday.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »
Source: manilabulletin | Read more »
Source: manilabulletin | Read more »
Source: sunstaronline | Read more »
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »