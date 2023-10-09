Residents of Lanao del Sur provide information on bombing suspects

The police and Army reported on Tuesday that information about the backgrounds of the two Maranao suspects in Sunday’s deadly bombing of a gymnasium in Marawi City are freely coming in, fed confidentially by vigilant residents of Lanao del Sur, among them moderate Islamic missionaries.





