Residents of Datu Blah Sinsuat Town Protect Municipal Seas from Illegal Fishing

Muslim, Christian and ethnic Teduray residents of Datu Blah Sinsuat town in Maguindanao del Norte are supporting the anti-illegal fishing campaign of their local government unit. They have formed volunteer beachfront ranger protection teams and have been vigilant in guarding their seas. Their efforts have resulted in off-shore gunfights with seafarers attempting to bring in illegal goods. The traditional elders credit the barangay governments for the success in marine resources protection.

Sports anglers have also been visiting the area for fishing. The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region has noted the effective protection of DBS municipal waters

