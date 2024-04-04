Rescuers search for dozens after Taiwan earthquake kills nine

Rescuers searched for dozens of people out of contact Thursday a day after Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter century damaged buildings, caused multiple rockslides and killed nine people. In the eastern coastal city of Hualien near the epicenter, workers used an excavator to put construction materials around the base of a damaged building to stabilize it and prevent a collapse. Mayor Hsu Chen-wei previously said 48 residential buildings were damaged.

Some of the damaged buildings tilted at precarious angles with their ground floors crushed. More than 1,000 people were injured in the quake that struck Wednesday morning. Of the nine dead, at least four were struck inside Taroko National Park, a tourist attraction famous for its scenes of canyons and cliffs in Hualien County, about 150 kilometers (90 miles) from the island's capital Taipei. Nearly 150 people were either still trapped or out of contact Thursday, the National Fire Agency said

