Republican Party's Shift and Iowa's Role in Nominating Process

The Republican Party has shifted further to the right on cultural issues and immigration policy under former President Donald Trump. Voters want substantial change in how the government operates. Iowa's role in the Republican nominating process is not historically significant.





Colorado Republican Party Appeals Decision on Trump's EligibilityThe Colorado Republican Party appeals the state's supreme court decision that found former President Donald Trump ineligible for the presidency, potentially leading to a showdown at the US Supreme Court.

Proposed Constitutional Shift to Parliamentary GovernmentThe author discusses the proposed constitutional shift to parliamentary government and the interpretation of the 'people's initiative' by powerful leaders of the House.

Speaker's Proposal for Shift to Parliamentary GovernmentThe article discusses Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez's proposal for a shift to parliamentary government and the importance of following the correct steps mandated by the Constitution.

Trump eyes victory in Iowa caucuses as DeSantis fights for second placeVoting is set to begin Monday night in icy Iowa as former President Donald Trump eyes a victory that would send a resounding message that neither life-threatening cold nor life-changing legal trouble can slow his march toward the Republican Party's 2024 nomination.

Taiwan's Ruling-Party Candidate Wins Presidential ElectionRuling-party candidate Lai Ching-te emerged victorious in Taiwan’s presidential election, determining the trajectory of the self-ruled democracy’s relations with China.

Colorado Supreme Court Rules Against Trump's Appearance on Primary BallotThe Supreme Court of Colorado has ruled that former President Donald Trump's name will not appear on the Republican Party's primary ballot. The court's decision is based on Trump's engagement in insurrection and violation of the Fourteenth Amendment.

