Rep. Ralph Recto to be sworn in as Secretary of Finance

Malacañang confirmed that Rep. Ralph Recto will take his oath as secretary of the Department of Finance on January 12, 2024. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will also swear into office Frederick Go, his Special Assistant for Investment and Economic Affairs.





TheManilaTimes » / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.