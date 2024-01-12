HEAD TOPICS

Rep. Ralph Recto to be sworn in as Secretary of Finance

Malacañang confirmed that Rep. Ralph Recto will take his oath as secretary of the Department of Finance on January 12, 2024. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will also swear into office Frederick Go, his Special Assistant for Investment and Economic Affairs.

