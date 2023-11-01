Rep. Camille to new barangay, youth leaders: Serve your people well

Now that the election rush has ended, it is time for the winners of last Monday’s Barangay and SK Elections (BSKE) to buckle down to serious work and deliver on their campaign pledges. The tasks before them are broad and diverse, and they have limited time to make a significant impact in their communities and on the lives of their constituents.

Oras na para ipakita ng ating mga bagong barangay officials at kabataang lider ang kanilang kakayanang magsilbi sa taumbayan. Dasal ko ang kanilang tagumpay, sabay ang aking panawagan na manatili silang tapat sa kanilang mga tungkulin at huwag sanang kainin ng sistemang corrupt at makasarili.

I wish all of our new barangay and youth leaders the best of luck. I hope that you all remain as enthusiastic and determined about the challenges ahead of you as you were when you sought your people’s support.”Bulletin Board

