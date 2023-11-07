Rep. Barzaga warns against destabilization plot, emphasizes need for political stability

Cavite 4th District Rep. Elpidio Barzaga expressed concern over the alleged destabilization plot involving retired officers against the Marcos administration. He emphasized that political instability is the last thing the country needs as it faces economic challenges, particularly controlling inflation. Barzaga urged the retired officers to respect the people's decision and not engage in adventurism that could harm the economy.

