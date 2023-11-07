Renowned Filipino Opinion Writer Conrado S. de Quiros Passes Away

With profound sadness, the passing of Conrado S. de Quiros, a renowned Filipino opinion writer, has been announced by his brother Paul on Facebook. De Quiros, known for his masterfully written columns and fierce moral outrage, played a significant role in shaping Philippine politics. His books, including Tongues of Fire and Dead Aim, were highly regarded. He also contributed to the Philippine Daily Inquirer with his opinion column 'There's the Rub.
' His death is mourned by family, friends, and colleagues, who consider him a giant in journalism
Philippines Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »
PHİLSTARNEWS: Veteran journalist Conrado de Quiros passes away at 72De Quiros was known for his biting commentary in his column 'There's The Rub,' which was published in the Philippine Daily Inquirer starting in 1991.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »
Source: BusinessMirror | Read more »
PHİLSTARNEWS: Ruru Madrid-led action series Black Rider to promote Filipino martial artsGMA Network’s Public Affairs arm has enlisted Ruru Madrid to lead its latest primetime series, Black Rider, following the success of Lolong in 2022.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »
Source: MlaStandard | Read more »
PHİLSTARNEWS: Filipino Teenager Wins Top Prize in Public Speaking CompetitionA Filipino teenager named Patricia Evangelista wins the top prize in the English Speaking Union's annual public speaking competition in London. Her victory showcases the intelligence and audacity of Filipinos beyond the realms of boxing and beauty pageants.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »