Renowned Filipino Opinion Writer Conrado S. de Quiros Passes Away

With profound sadness, the passing of Conrado S. de Quiros, a renowned Filipino opinion writer, has been announced by his brother Paul on Facebook. De Quiros, known for his masterfully written columns and fierce moral outrage, played a significant role in shaping Philippine politics. His books, including Tongues of Fire and Dead Aim, were highly regarded. He also contributed to the Philippine Daily Inquirer with his opinion column 'There's the Rub.

' His death is mourned by family, friends, and colleagues, who consider him a giant in journalism

