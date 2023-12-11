Renowned Chinese AIDS Activist Gao Yaojie Dies at 95

Renowned Chinese doctor and activist Gao Yaojie, who exposed the AIDS virus epidemic in rural China in the 1990s, died at her home in the United States on Sunday. She was 95. Gao's outspokenness about the virus outbreak embarrassed the Chinese government and drove her to live in self-exile for over a decade in Manhattan, New York.





