Renewable energy transition faces challenges due to El Niño phenomenon

This year's push for renewable energy (RE) transition has undeniably made progress, but next year appears to be tougher for the power sector as experts warned that the El Niño phenomenon will persist until the second quarter. The policy reforms introduced by the Department of Energy (DOE) this year addressed some of the issues faced by the generation, transmission and distribution components of the power sector, says the agency's secretary Raphael Lotilla.

These include the second round of the Green Energy Auction (GEA2); the revised rules on Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS) for on-grid and off-grid areas; and the agreement with the United States on the peaceful use of nuclear energy. More important, the renewal of the Malampaya service contract would unlock the potential both in the existing gas field and nearby prospect areas believed to hold up to 210 billion cubic feet more of natural ga





