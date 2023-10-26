Remulla: PH to file environmental raps vs. China early 2024

The Philippines is preparing to file an environmental case against China over the “destruction of marine habitat” at the West Philippine Sea early next year, the Department of Justice said.
Remulla said the decision to file a case was reached during his meeting with Filipino legal experts on the action the government should take over the “environmental destruction” being committed by China in the country’s exclusive economic zone, particularly in the WPS.
“We believe it is ripe for the world to know the loss we are suffering because of what China is doing in our sea, and this action could benefit the entire world,” he added. Remulla said among the legal experts he met were retired Supreme Court Associate Justice and former Solicitor General Francis Jardeleza and environmental lawyer and activist Antonio Oposa Jr., president of the Law of Nature Foundation. headtopics.com
Solicitor General Medardo Guevarra said his office is also reviewing all incidents in the WPS since the 2016 arbitral award to collect evidence to support a possible case against China. Aside from the damage to the marine ecosystem, Remulla said the construction of “artificial islands” by China in the WPS will also be raised in the case.
“It’s like a shame campaign for the world to see. If they are doing this to us, then we will show to the world what they are doing in the area,” he added. He said the proposal was a “strategic” move that aims to broaden the appeal and relevance of the case to the international community, “emphasizing that this sea, irrespective of territorial disputes, stands as a shared treasure for all of Asia and the world beyond.” headtopics.com
