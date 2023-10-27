Remulla, Catapang cleared in murder complaint filed by Bantag

MANILA - The Office of the Ombudsman has dismissed the murder and other administrative complaints filed by dismissed Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag against Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla and current corrections chief Pio Gregorio Catapang.

In a resolution dated May 16, 2023 and approved by Ombudsman Samuel Martires, the murder complaints for the deaths of broadcaster Percy Lapid and alleged middleman Jun Villamor, as well as grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the interest of the service and conduct unbecoming a public official were dismissed.According to the Ombudsman, the criminal cases of murder were dismissed for “lack of probable cause.

Ombudsman junks Bantag’s murder raps vs Remulla, CatapangBantag accused Remulla of masterminding the killing of radio broadcaster Percy Lapid in October last year. Read more ⮕

Ombudsman junks cases filed by Bantag vs Remulla over Percy Lapid killingFormer BuCor chief Gerald Bantag is himself facing murder complaints in relation to the death of journalist Percy Lapid Read more ⮕

Ombudsman dismisses Bantag’s murder raps vs DOJ, BuCor chiefsAccording to the Ombudsman, the complaints against Remulla and Catapang was dismissed due to “the lack of probable cause.” Read more ⮕

Ombudsman nixes Bantag murder rapsDefining the News Read more ⮕

Remulla: PH to file environmental raps vs. China early 2024Defining the News Read more ⮕

Remulla: PH to file environmental raps vs. China early 2024Defining the News Read more ⮕