Remittances from Overseas Filipino Workers Reach Lowest Level in Nine Months

Data from the central bank showed personal remittances inched up by three percent to $2.95 billion in February from $2.86 billion in the same month in 2023.MANILA, Philippines — Money sent home by overseas Filipino workers went down to its lowest level in nine months in February amid global economic headwinds , data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas showed.

Of the total, cash remittances coursed through banks also increased by three percent to $2.65 billion in February from $2.57 billion in the same month in 2023. “The decline in BSP’s remittance data to a nine-month low in February, despite a year-on-year increase, suggests seasonal fluctuations as well as likely economic headwinds in Filipino host countries,” Security Bank chief economist Robert Dan Roces said.

“Looking ahead, global economic conditions are expected to improve, according to the International Monetary Fund, which means positive employment opportunities for Filipinos abroad. This also means steady growth and resilience in remittances,” Roces said. “Remittances remain a stable source of foreign exchange while also helping deliver peso purchasing power to help drive domestic consumption,” Mapa added.

A six percent economic growth in the first quarter is possible given developments in the labor market and lower inflation,...

