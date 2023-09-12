Remembering the Maguindanao Massacre: 14 Years Later

Exactly 14 years ago, we honor those who fell victim to this horrific event, we honor the dark reality that their lives were unjustly cut short. A chilling symphony of political violence, this heinous act not only claimed the lives of innocent individuals but also exposed the dark underbelly of power dynamics, impunity, and the relentless struggle for justice in the country.

More than a decade later, the echoes of that tragic day linger, demanding not only remembrance but a steadfast commitment to upholding the values of press freedom and human rights. In the south-central island of Mindanao exactly fourteen years ago today, a tragedy unfolded that sent shockwaves through the nation and beyond. The Maguindanao Massacre, the country’s single worst killing of journalists, remains an appalling chapter in the Philippines’ history that casts a dark shadow over the pursuit of justice in the countr





