Remembering Ray Butch Gamboa: The Trailblazer of Motoring Media

Slowly I make my way to my truck parked there towards the end of the lot for the last 5 days and start up the engine. It's a bit more difficult this time around because I'm heading straight to the funeral of someone I hold in the highest of regards.To a very select group of peers that have been with him from the start, he was Elvis. To many of us, he was Sir Butch, Daddy Butch, or RBG. To me, he was Ninong Butch. He joins his wife, Baby, who passed away a few years ago.
Not long after that, he too suffered a stroke that left him in a wheelchair. Still, ever the professional, Ray Butch Gamboa got back on the microphone to conduct interviews, and I even got the honor of joining him on his first one since his stroke. He would not let it keep him down and out. RBG was the trailblazer of motoring media in the Philippines. He did start the show Motoring Today in 1987. Imagine starting an automotive show at a point in time when many automakers had left following the sharp decline of the economy during that tumultuous er
