Remembering our beloved departed

All Saints’ Day, also known as All Hallows’ Day, has its origins in the early Christian Church. The date of its establishment is not precisely documented but is believed to have emerged in the Western Christian Church during the late 4th century. The original purpose of the day was to commemorate all the saints and martyrs who did not have their specific feast days.

It is not surprising that many Filipinos hold overnight vigils at cemeteries, especially on All Saints’ Day. Families bring tents and camping equipment to stay by the graves of their departed relatives. It’s a way to show devotion and love, ensuring that the souls of the deceased are not alone during the night.

The inclusion of festivities is also a practice especially in Latin America. All Saints’ Day is celebrated with lively festivals and parades. These festivities often feature music, dancing and traditional foods, creating a joyful atmosphere that remembers the departed with a sense of celebration. It is a way to honor the deceased with joy and colorful traditions.

It is interesting that in Europe, the commemoration does not happen in cemeteries. In Poland, it is customary to leave empty seats at the dining table for the souls of the departed during All Saints’ Day. In Hungary, people often light candles in their windows to help the souls find their way.

