Remember drug war victims – labor group

The FFW noted that at least 6,000 people were killed in the drug war initiated by then president Rodrigo Duterte. A voter died of a gunshot wound sustained as two groups supporting rival candidates clashed in the premises of a polling...
The Pasay City government on Wednesday ordered the closure of a Philippine offshore gaming operations hub that was raided recently for allegedly having prostitution dens. Tumikada si Joshua Yerro ng 11 puntos upang tulungan ang Adamson University na ikadena ang Far Eastern University, 63-54 sa...
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
PHILSTARNEWS: Marcos’ Undas message: ‘Reflect’ on purpose, remember courage of saints President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. encouraged Filipinos to have a meaningful observation of this year’s Undas break by “(reflecting) on everyone’s purpose” and to “remember the courage (of) saints and their dearly departed.”
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕
Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕
Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕
Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕
Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕