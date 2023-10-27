Relatives of victims of alleged war crimes in military-run Myanmar seek justice in PH

RELATIVES of victims of alleged war crimes committed by Myanmar’s military filed a criminal complaint in the Philippines against their nation’s ruling generals as they increasingly seek to hold them accountable in courts outside the violence-wracked country.

In November 2021, courts in Argentina agreed to investigate allegations of genocide and crimes against humanity against senior Myanmar officials under the universal jurisdiction principle.“My father and his friend were murdered,” said Zing Raltu, one of the complainants, who wept during a news conference in Manila. “We will never get justice through the Burmese courts. We pray that the Philippines will hear our cry for help.” Myanmar is also known as Burma.

