Reintroduction of Border Controls in Croatia due to Migratory Pressure

Less than a year since Croatia joined Europe's borderless zone, border controls have been reintroduced due to concerns about migratory pressure and the situation in the Middle East. Two migrant camps have been set up in Bihac, with a capacity of 1,500 for men only and 200 for families and minors.

