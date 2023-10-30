Reigning MVP Joel Embiid dominate on both ends as 76ers stomp Blazers

HEAD TOPICS

Joel Embiid highlights an all-around display with a 35-point, 15-rebound double-double as the 76ers win back-to-back games

HYPED UP. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after a score against the Portland Trail Blazers during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey posted double-doubles, Tobias Harris chipped in 24 points and the Philadelphia 76ers won for the second time in as many days, thumping the visiting Portland Trail Blazers 126-98 on Sunday, October 29 (Monday, October 30, Manila time).

Embiid complemented game highs in points (35) and rebounds (15) with 7 assists, 6 blocks, and 2 steals for the 76ers, who were coming off a tough 114-107 win at Toronto. Maxey drained four three-pointers among his 26 points to go with 10 rebounds, while Embiid and Harris each added a pair of threes on a night where the 76ers shot 39.3% (11-for-28) from beyond the arc and 48.8% overall. headtopics.com

Shaedon Sharpe had 20 points and Malcolm Brogdon supplied 18 to pace the Trail Blazers, who were opening a four-day, three-game trip. The 76ers trailed only briefly in the early going but were up just 66-60 at halftime before breaking the game open in the third period. De’Anthony Melton, Embiid, and Maxey contributed three-pointers to a quarter-opening, 11-4 burst that put the Trail Blazers in a double-digit hole the rest of the night.One of the 76ers’ biggest advantages came at the free throw line, where they outscored the visitors 35-19, getting 18 more attempts (40-22). Maxey (10-for-10), Kelly Oubre Jr.

Melton finished with 12 points and a team-high 8 assists, while Oubre added 12 points and a pair of steals off the bench.

