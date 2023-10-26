Regulatory ‘confusion’ puts livestock sector at risk–Villar

The “confusion” over which agency should regulate veterinary products, such as African swine fever (ASF) vaccines, must be ironed out to prevent undue harm to the livestock sector caused by the sale of unregulated items.

In her opening remarks, Villar said the regulatory “confusion” between the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on which agency would regulate veterinary products should be blamed for the supposed entry and sale of the ASF vaccines.

However, she noted that in the case of the ASF vaccines, it was the BAI that facilitated the trials and even the endorsement for the importation of doses for emergency use. “This bureaucratic issue has disrupted the flow and supply of basic veterinary drugs to the swine, poultry and livestock industry putting it to unnecessary risk,” she added. headtopics.com

She said the ASF vaccines, at the time of their entry in the country, were not yet registered with the FDA, making them “illegal.” “What happens if I have no Certificate of Product Registration for my products? According to Philippine laws, failure to secure CPR for your products is illegal,” Villar said.

“Buyers of the vaccine were asked to sign a waiver of secrecy on the monitored effect of the vaccine on their animals,” she said.

