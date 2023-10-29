Regular passenger traffic seen at Naia for long ‘Undas’ break

In a news briefing Thursday, MIAA Officer-in-Charge Bryan Co said, “We are expecting an average of 120,000 to 130,000 passengers or a total of 1.2 million passengers for the 10-day period starting Friday, October 27. We do not expect any significant surge in terms of the number of passengers we’re processing daily, maybe just 8-10 percent at the most, but those are tolerable limits…. It’s like having a weekend compared to a weekday…comparable to the last Holy Week.

In terms of resolving possible choke points, Co said there are now 44 Immigration counters at Naia Terminal 3, up from 29 at the start of the year, which he said have been adequately complemented by Bureau of Immigration (BI) personnel.

Separately, BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval told the BusinessMirror the agency is well prepared for the departures and arrivals during the Undas break. “We have assigned new immigration officers at the airport, as well as prepared augmentation action teams and mobile counters, ready for deployment as needed.”For its part, Cebu Pacific said some 432,000 passengers are flying to domestic destinations from October 26 to November 6, while international passengers are around 163,000. headtopics.com

Boracay Island, however, won’t be benefiting as much from the long Undas break. According to Boracay Foundation Inc. president Dindo Salazar, resorts are reporting low occupancies for the upcoming break. “We’re always ready for an influx of tourists, but they are still minimal, especially foreign tourists. As such, room rates are not yet on the pre-pandemic level as we still cater mostly to locals/domestic travelers.

He said this was “unusual” for this period, but theorizes, “Domestic travelers haven’t booked in advance because they are now more into international travel. They already supported domestic travel last year.” He noted that the high domestic airfare may be one of the hindrances to getting more bookings for the Undas break. headtopics.com

