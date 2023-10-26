Regional judging for young farmers challenge conducted

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The Department of Agriculture (DA) Central Luzon led the regional judging of the Young Farmers Challenge Start-Up Open Category from October 17 to 19 in Barangay Maimpis here.The program is expected to entice more young people to pursue careers in agriculture. This program gave the 23 enterprise finalists for YFC Start-Up the opportunity to share and demonstrate the potential of their business proposals in a bid to secure funding.

These include Kuwaktutubo by John Arex Ocampo from Zambales, AJ's Eco-Coal by Jeavee Mea Ann Lorenzo and Archibald Mato of Tarlac, Kring's Tanglad Jam by Kristine Louis Custodio from Zambales, Lactuca by Micca Curitana and Rogelio Picart Jr.

10-K cops to secure BSKE in Central LuzonSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Execs discuss conditions of 2 San Fernando flyoversSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

NLEX to deploy 1,500 traffic personnel during UndasSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

'No Untoward' incidentSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

CSF students get aid from Guv, BMSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Cebu City ‘unable’ to meet P50 billion budget for ‘23SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕