Region 13 Barangay, SK polls was Mindanao’s most peaceful

PRO-13 covers the provinces of Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Sur, Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Islands under provincial governors Angelica Rosedell Amante, Santiago Cane, Jr, Alexander Pimentel, Robert Lyndon Barbers and Nilo Demerey, Jr., respectively.

The five governors in Region 13 are also chairpersons of the multi-sector, inter-agency provincial peace and order councils in their provinces. Region 13 local officials were quoted in radio reports in central Mindanao on Thursday as saying that while there were isolated cases of altercations among contending camps with favored candidates, none turned violent and deadly as what had happened in certain Bangsamoro towns and in parts of Region 10 and Region 12 owing to the prompt intercession of teachers, police personnel and soldiers assigned in polling sites.

