Redor leads chessers' 3 gold haul in 4th Asian Para Games

Bannered by the solid play of Menandro Redor, the national para chess team finished with three gold medals, two silver medals and two bronze medals in the standard event in the 4th Hangzhou Asian Para Games on Thursday. In his second Asian Para Games, Redor held Turkmen top-seed Atabayev Aygdogdy to a draw in the seventh and final round, spearheading the men’s squad to a sweep of the B2-B3 standard event.

Armand Subaste was the next best local chesser with four points after drawing Tajikistan’s Suhrob Hamdamov as the Pinoy squad, which includes Darry Bernardo, finished with 9.5 points in clinching the team gold.

Atty. Cheyzer Crystal Mendoza added the third gold in chess despite losing to Mongolia’s Khisigbayar Migjee in the last round of the women’s individual standard PI event with a final 5.5 points. It was the same output as Indonesia’s Yuni, but Mendoza took the mint with the winner-over-the-other rule after beating the top Indonesian in the previous rounds. headtopics.com

Their accomplishments made up for the nationals' defeat in the men’s PI event where they were dethroned in both the team and individual events by Indonesia following the setback of FIDE Master Sander Severino to veteran No. 1 Tirto in the final round.

Severino, who led the squad in sweeping both events in the 2018 Jakarta edition, was relegated to the individual bronze medal, while Henry Roger Lopez copped the silver behind Tirto following his final-round win over Mongolian Sundui Sonom. headtopics.com

“We were actually eyeing six golds entering today’s round but the strategy and the breaks didn’t go our way yesterday,” said national para chess coach James Infiesto. “Luckily, we won half our goals today.”

“Actually we are still on target. Puwede pa siyang madagdagan,” stressed Infiesto with the first two rounds of the rapid event set to start Thursday afternoon, adding “the rapid game is one of our forte since we play it often back in our country.” headtopics.com

PH para chessers poised for strong finish in 4th Asian Para GamesFIDE Master Sander Severino, Atty. Cheyzer Crystal Mendoza and Menandro Redor showed the way after the fifth round of the standard event in the individual contests of the men’s and women’s PI (Physically Impaired) and B1-B2 (Blind) categories, respectively, with two rounds remaining. Read more ⮕

Paralympian swimmer Ernie Gawilan nails 1st PH gold in 4th Asian Para GamesFilipino para swimmer Ernie Gawilan notches his fourth career Asian Para Games gold - the country's first in Hangzhou - in the men's 400m freestyle, while wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan earns silver No. 1 Read more ⮕

Wheelchair racer Mangliwan bags first PH silver in 4th Asian Para Games]HANGZHOU – Running a brilliant tactical race, Jerrold Mangliwan surged past South Korea’s Jeon Jeongdae in the last 30 meters in snatching the silver medal in the men’s 100-meter T52 finals of the 4th Hangzhou Asian Para Games trackfest at the Huanglong Sports Stadium oval here Tuesday. Read more ⮕

Veteran swimmer Gawilan cops Team PHL 1st gold medal in Hangzhou 4th Asian Para Games VETERAN swimmer Ernie Gawilan achieved the coveted golden breakthrough for Team Philippines on Tuesday night by retaining his men’s 400-meter freestyle S7 crown almost unchallenged at the 4th Hangzhou Asian Para Games swimming championships in China. Read more ⮕

PH para chessers poised for strong finish in Asian Para GamesThe Philippine para chessers inched closer towards possibly delivering a slew of gold medals for the country in the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China. Read more ⮕

Organizers await Asian Aquatics' response on postponement of Asian Age Group swim tiltThe Philippine Aquatics Inc. (PA) clarified that the postponement for the hosting of the 11th Asian Age Group Swimming Championships has not yet been confirmed Read more ⮕