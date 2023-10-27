Red alert up, 187K police to be deployed for BSKE

'Your dedication and professionalism are indispensable in upholding public trust and preserving the democratic process. I urge each and every one of you to remain vigilant, impartial, and devoted to your duty. Remember, the integrity of our electoral system rests upon our shoulders, and the nation relies on us to guarantee a peaceful and equitable election,' Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr., PNP chief, said in a press briefing at the Camp Crame headquarters in Queon City on Friday.

The deployment of police forces, however, lies with the regional commander's discretion depending on the prevailing peace and security situation in their respective areas of operational control and supervision.In areas under Comelec control, Acorda allocated additional human and logistical resources.'Security measures have been beefed up, including daily risk and threat assessments, to preserve peace and order,' Acorda said.

