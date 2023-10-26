MASTER AND APPRENTICE Bar expert and Benilde School of Hotel, Restaurant, and Institution Management (SHRIM) educator Gioseppe Racelis and Benilde SHRIM student Sheila Marie Cervantes Sih

The coming long weekend ushers in the spooky season. Whether hosting a mysterious but fun Halloween get-together with family and friends, or eyeing a much-awaited me-time horror movie marathon, a refreshing drink is the ideal partner.

A nod to the jack-o-lantern tradition, bar expert Gioseppe Racelis introduces the Caramel Pumpkin Pietini. The concoction is a bloodcurdling fusion of vodka and pumpkin puree, promising a touch of grim in celebration of the supernatural. With vodka, there is the warmth and kick for warding off the cold and the unknown,” he explains. “The cinnamon gives a hint of flavor and aroma, evoking the cozy yet festive mood. headtopics.com

With over 13 years of experience in the industry and a holder of a Level 2 Certification on Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET), the former assistant food and beverage manager of Discovery Suites Manila understands that grownups, too, deserve a treat this Halloween.The caramel syrup adds a sweet and sticky twist, reminiscent of candies,” beams the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) School of Hotel, Restaurant, and Institution Management (SHRIM) educator.

Pumpkin Melody, an original mocktail by aspiring bartender and Benilde SHRIM Hospitality Management major Sheila Marie Cervantes Sih, capitalizes on the immunity boost of the same fruit.It contains a variety of vitamins that can fend off the common cold,” she explains. “When blended with comforting cinnamon and ginger, we find ourselves savoring a delicious, healthy, and filling delight that everyone can enjoy. headtopics.com

