Recipe: Eggs Benedict for breakfast

If you think Eggs Benedict is difficult to make, this yummy breakfast treat is actually easy to make, says the culinary experts behind Hunt’s Tomato Sauce. Just follow this recipe and enjoy your very own Eggs Benedict.1. Boil the eggs for exactly 6 minutes. Afterwards, let them cool, peel and set aside.3. Simmer together the white wine vinegar, chopped onion, peppercorns and laurel leaf. Reduce until only one-fourth of the mixture is left. Strain and set aside the liquid.

5. Assemble the muffins on a plate, then top each with a tomato slice. Place the egg on top and wrap with bacon. Pour Hollandaise sauce over it and top with alfalfa sprouts or parsley.At 55th year, Uratex brings honor to Philippines with new Guinness World RecordExperience style with substance with new OPPO Find N3 Flip, now in Philippines!A source of protein, contain all the amino acids that the body needs. Their nutrient content includes vitamins A, B vitamins...

For days when you truly crave for a chicken pie or chicken empanada but cannot find one, here's a recipe of Mushroom...

