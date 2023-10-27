Rebel returnees to get support from gov't: OPAMINE

Read more:

OPAMINE pays tribute to heroes of Battle of Surigao StraitDAVAO CITY – Presidential Assistant for Eastern Mindanao Leo Tereso A. Magno on Wednesday, October 25, honored the heroism of courageous individuals who died during the Battle of Surigao Strait on October 25, 1944. Read more ⮕

Myanmar army seeks to restore order as rebel alliance launches surprise attacksThe unrest takes place in northern Shan state after the 'three brotherhood alliance,' a united front of ethnic minority armies in Shan and Rakhine states, says they are seeking to defend their territory and civilians from attacks by the junta Read more ⮕

Suns lose NBA Draft pick for early free agency talksThe league announced that the findings of an NBA investigation showed the Suns, who fully cooperated with the probe, had discussions with Drew Eubanks prior to the date when such talks were permitted. Read more ⮕

Lacson hopes for violence-free election daySunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

