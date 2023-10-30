realme Pad 2: Ambitious upgrade, refined software, faster performance

The realme Pad 2 is an excellent budget tablet that gets a lot of things right, such as its stunning design, nice display, dependable performance and solid battery life. At its price tag, it easily trumps its competition.I NEVER enjoy streaming videos on phones. I only do when it’s absolutely necessary, like when I’m out of town and I only have my phone with me to watch a game of my favorite NBA team. Television has always been my go-to platform when it comes to videos.

This is the reason also why I jumped at the opportunity of reviewing realme’s latest tablet offering — the realme Pad 2, the second generation of the realme Pad that came out three years ago, now with an ambitious upgrade, refined software, faster performance and smoother display.

In a nutshell, the realme Pad 2 comes with an 11.5- inch LCD screen, Helio G99 chipset, 120Hz refresh rate, and 8.360 mAh battery with 33-watt fast charging.It has two variants, the realme Pad 2 in 6GB+128GB LTE, which has a SRP of P13,999, and its faster sibling, the realme Pad 2 8GB+256GB LTE (our review unit), which is sold for P17,990. Even the base variant alone gets you plenty of RAM and storage and LTE connectivity, hence delivering a solid experience all around. headtopics.com

The display is an 11.5-inch 2K (2,000 x 1,200) screen that supports up to 120Hz refresh rate. This is still an IPS panel with a 2k resolution, like the original realme Pad, although it brings some notable upgrades everywhere it matters. The 10 bit color depth is capable of producing over a billion colors and a crisp display that delivers plenty of sharpness and details for your content viewing pleasure.

So everyday usage on relatively lightweight apps is pretty much smooth sailing. With casual usage of millennials on the go, who are always outside and like to travel; the entertainment junkie, who can’t get enough of social media content, videos, and/or books; and even kids or teens, who need a steady gadget for their online classes and videos and light games, multitasking between apps can be done without any worry with the realme Pad 2. headtopics.com

