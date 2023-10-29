Real Steel taps TotalEnergies for solar system

Real Steel Corp. (RSC) signed a partnership with Singapore-based TotalEnergies ENEOS over the weekend to install a 16.8 megawatt solar rooftop system at its cutting-edge manufacturing facility in San Simon, Pampanga.

“Real Steel Corp. is dedicated to spearheading sustainable practices within the steel industry. Under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the Philippines will be focused on infrastructure development and this will propel the steel demand,” RSC chief finance officer William Chen said.

The solar rooftop project will generate 26,000 megawatt- hours (MWh) of renewable electricity annually from the over 22,000 solar modules to be installed. Under the agreement, and through a tailored business model, TotalEnergies ENEOS will install and maintain the PV system, while RSC will be the operator and owner of the asset from the commissioning. headtopics.com

“As a leading solar service provider for commercial and industrial businesses, TotalEnergies ENEOS is committed to aiding companies like RSC in reducing their energy costs and carbon footprint through our expertise in tailored renewable solutions,” he said.

“On behalf of the Department of Energy, we laud RSC’s initiative to lead the transition of steel manufacturing industry towards a greener and more sustainable future. This agreement with TotalEnergies will certainly contribute in our efforts to bring the Philippines closer to our goal of increasing the share of renewable energy in power generation by 50 percent in 2040,” Cerezo said. headtopics.com

“The steel industry is at the heart of economic activity and a major contributor to the development of the Philippines. Like Many industries, it has to face up the challenges of energy transition,” he said.

