Reactivation of prov’l HIV/AIDS council mulled

Region VI ranks fifth for the most number of new Human Immunodeficiency Virus cases in the country with 107 reported in June 2023, while Negros Occidental ranks 3rd in the region, with 14 new HIV cases reported in the middle of the year. Bacolod City’s HIV/AIDs data is very close to the provincial total.

Ramos said the new HIV law aims to provide better access, education, care and partnerships to address the virus. He also underscored that RA 11166 has provisions for voluntary testing, observance of confidentiality, non-discrimination of people living with HIV or AIDS, and penalties for harassment of health workers providing services related to HIV/AIDS.

