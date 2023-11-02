Raps set vs 3 individuals in gun-toting incident in Cebu

“The complainant has opted to get a private lawyer. We are now in the process of completing the documents. As soon as the affidavit complaint of the witness will be completed by the lawyer, we will endorse it to the Dumanjug police station,” Tagsip said.
Tagsip said there were four persons involved in the incident but only three have been identified so far.aid one of the suspects won as councilor in the recent barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.Tagsip said charges for grave threats, physical injury, and violation of the election gun may be filed against the suspects.
