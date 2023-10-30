Rappler Talk: Into the mind of an exorcist

have reignited interest in the Catholic ministry of exorcism, which is also a popular topic as the Day of the Dead nears.

Rappler news editor Paterno Esmaquel II talks to Father Nonnette Legaspi, chief exorcist of the Diocese of Novaliches, about exorcism, the Catholic position on Halloween, and many other mysteries of the world unseen.

Legaspi, 59, is the parish priest of Mary the Queen Parish in Novaliches, Quezon City, and is a member of the Philippine Association of Catholic Exorcists. Ordained by Jaime Cardinal Sin in 1989, he finished his masteral and licentiate degrees in theology at the Pontifical University of Saint Thomas Aquinas in Rome, magna cum laude. He is also involved in the ministry for persons with disabilities. headtopics.com