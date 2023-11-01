Rangers slugger García, pitcher Scherzer to miss the rest of the World Series

García, the AL Championship Series MVP, has a moderate strain of his left oblique. Scherzer, who had been in line to pitch a possible Game 7, has a muscle spasm on the right side of his back. “They’ve worked their entire lives to be on this stage and be in this moment and they’ve both suffered injuries that are going to take them out of that,” Rangers general manager Chris Young said. ”I have great empathy for them in terms of that.”

“Adolis did everything he could today,” Young said. ”He came in, was the first guy in today. He got as much treatment as possible. He went down to the cage and gave it a go, and it was very clear he was in pain. It’s not something that’s going to get any better over the next five to seven days. I think it would be a more significant timeline if this were the regular season. Made the decision pretty easy.

The two-time All-Star batted .357 with five homers and 15 RBIs in the ALCS against Houston, a big league record for RBIs in one postseason series. He homered in five straight games, tied for the second-longest streak in postseason history, before going 0 for 3 with a walk in Game 2 of the World Series.

Mitch Garver moved from fifth to third in the order, where García had been. Josh Jung moved from eighth to fifth, and Nathaniel Lowe moved from seventh to sixth, flipping with Jung. Leody Taveras moved up to eighth.

Scherzer left Game 3 after three innings. Asked after the game whether he was taking a muscle relaxant or something stronger, Scherzer responded: “All of the above.”

