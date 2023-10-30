Rama to Comelec: Be sensitive to senior citizens

“SENSITIVITY” to senior citizens.This was the concern raised by Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama after he cast his vote for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on the fourth floor of the Guadalupe Elementary School in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City on Monday, October 30, 2023.Rama arrived at his polling place with his son, Mikel, and wife, Malou, around 10 a.m. Monday.

In an interview on Monday, Nada Ruiz, 72, expressed her hope that the government would provide more accessible voting locations for senior citizens.Ruiz found it challenging to navigate to the fourth floor of the building at Guadalupe Elementary School as she cast her vote Monday.SecurityMeanwhile, Rama said he instructed the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) to prioritize “peace and order” during Election Day.He said he ordered the police not to forget the monitoring in upland areas in the city.

